PIEDMONT, SC (FOX Carolina) - The pews are empty today, but at the Archangel Michael Coptic Orthodox Church in Piedmont, the prayers said during yesterday's funeral for 15-year-old Kyrillos Zakay still linger.
"He was too young for his life to be taken," said Father Joseph Tawfik of the church, who knew Zakay and his family well.
Father Tawfik says those he has talked to are distraught, confused, and wondering: 'Why?'
"The whole community is heartbroken. And it's going to take a very long time for them to heal," Tawfik said.
But today, some relief, for the family and the congregation. 18-year-old Braelon Jasper Brown, the alleged accomplice of Jamezzeo Dequan Glover, who deputies say shot and killed Kyrillos during an attempted robbery, is behind bars.
"[We're] feeling a little bit, you know, that whoever was responsible...will at least see justice," said Tawfik when asked what the mood of the community was.
Tawfik described both Kyrillos and his family as humble and hard working; trying to find their way in the United States from Egypt.
"I started to know this family about 4 months ago," he recalled.
Tawfik was actually mentoring young Kyrillos for months; the young man had aspirations to become a deacon.
"He was trying to commit to the church, trying to come, he was a promising man, studying to become a deacon, getting more involved through the church," Tawfik said of Zakay.
Now, he says this incident cut all that short, and he regrets that he won't be able to nurture and cultivate Kyrillos' passion for his faith.
But he says there's also a small silver lining.
"They saw--with their own eyes--the side of them that can bring them all together in a time of sadness," Tawfik said.
Tawfik told FOX Carolina the community have rallied around the family, and one another.
And he hopes they can come away enlightened, with a deeper appreciation for the blessings they have.
"For the community--the whole community--to look at this and appreciate life. Appreciate youth, appreciate children," he said.
