WESTMINSTER, SC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies said they've arrested two suspects wanted for shooting and robbing a man along Ora Road near Longcreek Highway in Westminster Aug. 3.
Deputies said that 18-year-old Gavin Lamar Tukes was arrested the morning of Aug. 4 and was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center.
The second suspect, 25-year-old Sayphonh Miranda Aquilla Xayachack, was still wanted until she was taken into custody on Aug. 11 in Panama City, Florida, deputies said. She was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center on Aug. 24.
Both suspects are charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to the office.
Deputies said that Tukes is additionally charged with first-degree burglary and petit larceny while Xayachack is additionally charged with armed robbery while armed with a deadly weapon.
Deputies said they were sent Ora Road around 10:09 p.m. Aug. 9 to a report of the man being shot in the leg.
Deputies found out during their investigation that a woman entered the home to have a conversation with the man. The man then turned away from the woman and that's when another man wearing a mask and with a gun entered the home and demanded money.
After being told to the leave the home by the man, the suspect shot at the man, hitting him in the leg.
The suspect then took an undisclosed amount of cash and he and the woman left the home.
Deputies, along with an investigator from the Criminal Investigators Division, were also sent to the scene, according to deputies.
The victim was taken to the hospital.
More news: The Greer Police Department hosts events for National Night Out
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.