NEW YORK (FOX Carolina) - Ravensbeard Wildlife Center in New York said an owl found in the Rockefeller Center's Christmas tree is bright-eyed and in relatively good condition.
The Ravensbeard Wildlife Center said in a Facebook post they received a phone call from a woman asking if the center takes in owls for rehabilitation. The woman said her husband, who works for the company that transports and secures the Christmas tree in Rockefeller Center, found an owl in the tree and was on the way home with it.
The center said the couple lived about an hour away so they met in the middle to do a transfer of the owl. Once the center received the owl, they were able to identify it as a Saw-whet owl, the smallest owl species in the northeast.
The Ravensbeard Wildlife Center gave an update on the owl:
Back at Ravensbeard Wildlife Center, we’ve given him fluids and are feeding him all the mice he will eat. It had been three days since he ate or drank anything. So far so good, his eyes are bright and seems relatively in good condition with all he’s been through. Once he checks in with the vet and gets a clean bill of health, he’ll be released to continue on his wild and wonderful journey.
