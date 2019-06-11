Columbia, SC (South Carolina) - On Tuesday, South Carolina law enforcement officials, teachers, mental health professionals, and other public safety personnel met with the Secret Service National Threat Assessment Center (NTAC) to provide training on threat assessment and prevention of targeted violence at schools.
The workshop was hosted by the Secret Service in partnership with the South Carolina Department of Education, SLED, and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Officer's Association, and the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of South Carolina.
According to NTAC, the workshop will provide valuable training which focuses on utilizing a proactive threat assessment approach to prevent incidents of targeted violence at K-12 schools.
The workshop was open to educators, school administrators, school counselors and psychologists, school resource officers and state and local law enforcement who could be involved in a position of risk detection or risk management.
Special Agent in charge John Hirt with the Secret Service said in regards to all the recent shootings,"There is a problem that needs to be addressed. This is something that everyone has to take a part in. Including parents and students."
Hirt's message to parents was that everyone there today is part of a partnership. He said South Carolina officials from Governor McMaster, to U.S. Attorney Sherri Lydon, to law enforcement, to teachers were all working to make schools as safe as possible in the state.
