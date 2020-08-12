GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The city of Greenville is warning drivers that a section of I-385 will be closed all weekend, if weather permits.
Both sides of the interstate will be closed to drivers between Roper Mountain Road and Woodruff Road from 9 p.m. on Friday, August 14 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, August 16.
During the closure construction crews will make adjustments to a bridge over I-85.
During the closure, drivers traveling south on I-385 will be detoured to Exit 35 (Woodruff Road) and should follow the signs to I-385 SB.
Drivers heading north on I-385 will be detoured to the I-385 NB collector-distributor lanes and then to I-85 NB. From there, motorists will exit onto Highway 14, where they should follow the signs to I-85 SB toward Greenville and then take Exit 51C to I-385 NB.
