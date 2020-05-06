SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – A section of Spartanburg’s West Main Street will close beginning Thursday to allow downtown restaurants more room for outdoor seating, according to the city.
The section of Main between North Church Street to Magnolia Street will be closed off along Morgan Square.
Tents and up to 100 tables will temporarily be setup along the square to be used for dining service by Wild Wing Cafe, Delaney's Irish Pub – Spartanburg, Renato's Restaurant, Initial Q,Monsoon, The Crêpe Factory, and Mezcal.
The street closure will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday and continue until restaurant dining rooms can reopen.
South Carolina restaurants are limiting to outdoor service, takeout, and delivery options at this time.
RELATED - SC restaurants can offer outdoor dining options again. Here are the rules they must follow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.