GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) –Drivers on one of Greenville’s busiest roads will no longer see a detour on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights.
The section of Woodruff Road between Garlington/Miller roads and Market Point Drive was supposed to be closed to traffic beginning at 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday night and at 7 p.m. on Sunday.
However, an update sent from Gateway Project leaders say the closure and detour planned for the weekend was canceled because of unexpected utility conflicts. Work will still be in the cards for the future, and workers will still be in the area, but previously announced restrictions are no longer in effect.
Drivers should still remain cautious in work zones and drive safe.
Gateway Project officials said stormwater drainage construction will take place during the closures.
Here is what the detour would have looked like:
- Eastbound traffic (toward I-385 from I-85) – Traffic will be detoured onto Market Point Drive and follow signs to Carolina Point Parkway. From there, traffic can turn left onto I-85 Northbound ramp and to I-385 Southbound to get to Woodruff Road east of Garlington/Miller Road.
- Westbound traffic (toward I-85 from 385) - Traffic will be detoured onto I-385 Northbound ramp to Roper Mountain Road. From there drivers will follow signs to Woodruff Road. Traffic traveling on Miller Road northbound will be able to turn right onto Woodruff Road toward I-385. Traffic traveling southbound on Garlington Road will be able to turn left onto Woodruff Road toward I-385. Traffic traveling westbound on Woodruff Road toward I-85 will be able to turn right onto Garlington Road.
