NEBO, NC (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff's Office said a man has been charged after security cameras catch him on a crime spree in Nebo.
According to the sheriff's office, on the morning of May 20, a homeowner reported that he was out of town but could see someone tampering with the security cameras at his house along Old Highway 10 East.
Upon arrival to the home, deputies said they found 37-year-old Barry Lee Sanders. After reviewing additional security footage, Sanders was shown breaking into the home on May 18 stealing an air fryer, a Blu-Ray player, a toaster, a vacuum cleaner, smoke detectors and a ukulele.
Deputies said on the evening of May 20, they responded to the intersection of Ramsey Drive and Wildlife Road where they found a four-wheeler that had been stolen from a Jasmine Drive home. Surveillance video from a nearby house showed Sanders driving the ATV and leaving it at the intersection.
The sheriff's office charged Sanders with three counts of larceny, two counts of breaking and entering and one count each of injury to real property and possession of stolen goods.
