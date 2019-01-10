COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – The SC Department of Transportation said the agency has launched a “Pothole Blitz” to repair potholes across the state.
The SCDOT announced the Blitz Thursday on Twitter and said crews would be hard at work over the next several weeks.
The SCDOT said weeks of heavy rainfall have caused an increase in potholes and the agency needs the public’s help in finding them and fixing them.
People can potholes at www.scdot.org or by calling the SCDOT Pothole Hotline at 1-855-GO-SCDOT (855-467-2368).
