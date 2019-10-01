Columbia, SC (FOX Carolina) - Tuesday, the South Carolina Department of Education released the state's 2019 school, district and state report cards.
To see how your child's school performed, click here.
According to the SCDE, overall 77% of school ratings either remained the same or improved compared to ratings in 2018.
Schools are rated on overall ratings of Excellent, Good, Average, Below Average and Unsatisfactory based on a 100-point scale. Schools are also rated on the following:
- how well students performed on state and national assessments
- student growth
- graduation rates
- English language proficiency
- student engagement
- safety
- classroom learning environments and more
The SCDE says only 17% of schools dropped by at least one overall rating while 37% of schools rose by at least one overall rating compared to ratings received in 2018. 40% of schools held on to the same rating.
Below is information from some Upstate districts about their scores.
GREENVILLE COUNTY SCHOOLS
"On this year’s report cards, 38 schools in the GCS district scored 'Excellent,' compared to 20 last year," said GCS spokesperson Beth Brotherton. "One of the schools rated 'Excellent,' Heritage Elementary, is the only school in the state that improved four rating levels."
Brotherton said the number of schools in GCS rated as "Good" decreased from 25 to 24, while schools rated "Average" dropped from 30 to 19. Five schools in the district are rated "Below Average" or "Unsatisfactory," compared to 12 a year ago.
PICKENS COUNTY SCHOOLS
According to a news release, Pickens County schools were measured. Of those schools, nine were rated "Excellent," 11 were rated "Good," and three were rated "Average."
15 schools improved their overall rating from last year, 6 stayed the same, and 2 were downgraded. 3 of the schools that stayed the same were already rated "Excellent" last year.
LAURENS COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT 55
LCSD 55 said their report card scores improved for six of their 11 graded schools. Of the remaining five, two schools remained the same as last year and three saw scores dropped.
The schools with improved overall scores were Gray Court-Owings Elementary, Laurens Elementary, Gray Court-Owings Middle School, Hickory Tavern Middle School, Laurens Middle School, and Laurens District High School. E.B. Morse Elementary and Sanders Middle School retained the same score as the previous year. Ford Elementary, Hickory Tavern Elementary, and Waterloo Elementary saw declines.
More news: Firefighters say at least half a home in Pendleton is a total loss after fire; 8 people displaced
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.