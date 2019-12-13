GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- You can barely see the cubicles at Super Duper Publications through the 300 Christmas trees that decorate the space.
The business already stands out in its giant gray castle on Pelham Road in Greenville. Each bathroom has its own theme, the break room is a 50s diner, and meetings are held in room that looks like King Tut's tomb.
CEO Sharon Webber said her business runs off of creativity. For 34 years, Super Duper Publications has designed and sold tools to help kids learn.
But Webber said the holidays are extra special.
Each of the 300 trees has its own theme and there are 10 different vignettes including "The Wizard of Oz" and Area 51.
It takes about two months to decorate the space and each morning an employee spends about 45 minutes turning all the trees on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.