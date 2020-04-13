(FOX Carolina) -- Seeing a line of lights traveling through the night sky? Well we have the answer on what that may be.
Around 9:15 p.m. this evening, the SpaceX Starlink Satellites were visible in the southeast sky, according to the website.
FOX Carolina crews received many inquiries on what the train of lights may be.
The SpaceX Starlink Satellites are composed of as many as sixty satellites crossing the sky in orbit together, according to ExplainingScience.com.
According to the site, the purpose of the satellites is to help deliver broadband to "every corner of the globe."
You can track the SpaceX Starlink Satellites here.
MORE NEWS - Police: Elderly woman found dead in home Easter Sunday, suspect in custody
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.