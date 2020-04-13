FILE - In this May 23, 2019, file photo, a Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket, with a payload of 60 satellites for SpaceX's Starlink broadband network, lifts off from Space Launch Complex 40 at Florida's Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, seen from Cocoa Beach, Fla. It’s a 21st century space race: Amazon, SpaceX and others competing to get into orbit and provide internet to the earth’s most remote places. (Malcolm Denemark/Florida Today via AP, File)