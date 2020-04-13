Internet from Space

FILE - In this May 23, 2019, file photo, a Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket, with a payload of 60 satellites for SpaceX's Starlink broadband network, lifts off from Space Launch Complex 40 at Florida's Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, seen from Cocoa Beach, Fla. It’s a 21st century space race: Amazon, SpaceX and others competing to get into orbit and provide internet to the earth’s most remote places. (Malcolm Denemark/Florida Today via AP, File)

 Malcolm Denemark

(FOX Carolina) -- Seeing a line of lights traveling through the night sky? Well we have the answer on what that may be. 

Around 9:15 p.m. this evening, the SpaceX Starlink Satellites were visible in the southeast sky, according to the website. 

FOX Carolina crews received many inquiries on what the train of lights may be.

The SpaceX Starlink Satellites are composed of as many as sixty satellites crossing the sky in orbit together, according to ExplainingScience.com. 

According to the site, the purpose of the satellites is to help deliver broadband to "every corner of the globe."

You can track the SpaceX Starlink Satellites here. 

Copyright 2020 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

