GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy said some of the new LED street lights they have installed over the past few years have begun to glow purple, and the utility provider is asking people who encounter any purple lights to report them. A spokesman for the company said hundreds of these lights may need to be replaced across the Upstate.
"We have been upgrading many of our older, less efficient lights with LED lighting over the last few years, and plan to continue this transition in the years ahead," explained Duke Energy spokesman Ryan Mosier. "While the vast majority of our LED lighting performs very well in communities across the state, we have identified a small pocket of LED lights in our service that have turned from the standard white color to a deep purple color."
Mosier said the change in color is from a manufacturer defect that has only been recently identified and one that Duke is working with the manufacturer to remedy. Aside from the gradual color change, Mosier said the lights otherwise work fine.
"We have been replacing or repairing these lights as they are identified, and we have alerted our field crews to look for and report any of these lights that they encounter," Mosier said.
The company also asks customers to be on the lookout and report any purple lights they encounter as well. Once reported, the defective lights should be repaired within a few days. The good news is the lights are still under warranty, so the cost to repair these lights will not be absorbed by Duke customers.
There are two ways you can report a purple light:
- Request a street light repair: www.duke-energy.com/customer-service/request-light-repair
- Call customer service: 800.777.9898
"We believe this issue is isolated to one manufacturing batch of LED lights. Other utilities across the nation using the same stock of lights are experiencing similar issues. We are working with the vendor to better understand the issue and they are taking steps to ensure it does not happen again," Mosier concluded.
