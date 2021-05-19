A major seller of disinformation about Covid-19 and its vaccines online has had one of its channels removed from YouTube, days after an investigation by The Associated Press detailed how they work with other spreaders of false information to make money. The Truth About Vaccines YouTube channel was taken down this week, according to a post on the messaging app Telegram on Tuesday by Ty and Charlene Bollinger, who run the site. Another site that led to vaccine disinformation remained active. A critic applauded YouTube's move but said it was insufficient.
