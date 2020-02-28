Sen. Elizabeth Warren visits Greenville

Senator Elizabeth Warren welcomed hundreds of supporters as they packed The Rutherford in Greenville. Her message is to dream big, fight harder. Warren joked with the crowd and told them she knows she has a lot of plans, but says you need a plan to make things happen.
“I’m here my name is Elizabeth Warren and I‘m the woman who’s going to beat Donald Trump," Warren said.“Do we back up? Do we get timid, or do we fight back? I’m fighting back. I’m fighting back, Fighting back is an act of patriotism.”
Warren talked about how she would pay for those plans. She says she wants universal child care and she wants to cancel student loan debt. She says there also needs to be an $80 billion federal investment into public education, free tuition for two-year college students and she wants to put $50 billion dollars into Historically Black Colleges and Universities. She also wants to provide affordable healthcare. In order to pay for it all, she says there should be a wealth tax and the wealthiest 1 percent in America should pay their fair share.
“First 50 million free and clear, but on your 50 millionth and first dollar, you gotta pitch in two cents. And two cents on every dollar after that you hit the big billion- you gotta pitch in a couple of more pennies," Warren said.“The danger is real. Our democracy, our world hangs in the balance of this 2020 election.”
Supporters say they believe Warren should be the next President of the United States of America.
“She speaks to my value system as a social worker. I know that Senator Elizabeth Warren will advocate and work on behalf of those people who are living in poverty, oppressed and vulnerable," Shaterica Neal said.
Erin Busch is a teacher and says she connects with Warren.
“I feel like she represents every American. She’s going to leave no one behind. She wants the best for our children, the best for our planet," Busch said.
Another supporter says Warren is his favorite candidate and he wants her in the White House, but he says is she's not chosen as the nominee he will vote Blue, no matter who.
“Her Medicare for all plan has a clear trajectory over three years- here’s how we’re going to get there. I haven’t seen that same level of detail from the Sanders campaign," Elliott McCarthy said. "So, I'm confident that it will actually come through Congress, which is the more realistic outlook.
Award-Winning actress Anika Noni Rose, introduced Warren before she hit the stage. Rose is known for her role as the Disney Princess Tiana and for her role in Dreamgirls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.