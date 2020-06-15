ROCK HILL, SC (FOX Carolina) Monday, South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham announced a multi-million dollar grant that will help with the development of the Rock Hill community, and ultimately the new practice facility for the Carolina Panthers.
The SC Department of Transportation received a $34.5 million grant from the US Department of Transportation that will go toward the construction of a new interchange.
This interchange will facilitate access to business development in Rock Hill, as well as the new Carolina Panthers' practice facility.
“This is great news for South Carolina. The Department of Transportation has just awarded $34.6 million to assist with the development of the Exit 81 interchange that will allow the Carolina Panthers headquarters to be located in York County,” said Senator Graham. “I very much appreciate Secretary Chao’s decision to award this money and all that Governor McMaster, Senator Scott, and Congressman Norman have done to make this project a reality. This will be a game changer for the economy in the York county region. I look forward to making the project a reality.”
South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster also commended the federal agency for their help in further developing the state's economic efforts.
“When we can count on our federal partners to join Team South Carolina in our economic development efforts, it shows the world that our state has what it takes to deliver results for South Carolinians,” said Governor Henry McMaster. “Secretary Chao’s decision to make this important investment, coupled with Secretary Hall and SCDOT’s tireless efforts, will result in an even stronger York County economy.”
South Carolina Senator Tim Scott also chimed in, thanking Secretary Chao for the generous grant.
“South Carolina is a state focused on economic revitalization and this grant puts us solidly on a pathway to greater economic viability,” said Senator Scott. “Thank you to Secretary Chao for this generous grant, and I look forward to welcoming the Panthers to Rock Hill.”
South Carolina Congressman Ralph Norman says he's very excited for the Panthers to be moving their headquarters and practice facility across the state line to Rock Hill.
“The new Exit 81 interchange off I-77 will help make that a reality, and it won’t be long before this part of York County is completely transformed with new businesses, new homes, new jobs, and new families," Congressman Norman said. "I want to thank Secretary Chao for awarding this grant, along with Governor McMaster, Senator Graham and Senator Scott for their tremendous efforts in this endeavor. I also want to thank and congratulate all the state and local officials who worked tirelessly to help fulfill the Panthers’ vision of ‘Two States, One Team.’”
