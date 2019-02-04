Greenville, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Ahead of Tuesday evening’s State of the Union Address, Sen. Lindsay Graham (R-SC) spoke in front of a group of Upstate Republicans at The Poinsett Club in Greenville about several topics including the border wall funding debate.
Addressing the Greenville Republican First Monday Club, Senator Graham said, “If this continues, the President is going to have to go it alone. To every Republican: if you don’t stand behind this president, we’re not going to stand behind you when it comes to the wall. This is the defining moment of his presidency. It’s not just about a wall. It’s about him being treated differently than every other president.”
Senator Graham says he doesn’t know if the president will announce a state of emergency during tomorrow’s address to build the wall because, based on the bill President Trump signed on January 25th ending the shutdown and funding the government for three weeks, Congress has until February 15 to reach an agreement.
“I’m hoping some Democrats will wake up in the next couple of days and say, 'Yes, there’s a deal to be done.’” He tells those lawmakers, “If these TPS people lose their legal status, look in the mirror because you caused it. If the DACA recipients can’t get work permits it’s because you hated trump more than you liked them.”
For Tuesday’s SOTU, Sen. Graham says the president has a great story to tell about a robust economy, brought forth by tax cuts and deregulation. He just hopes the president will reinforce his desire for an agreement and his willingness to negotiate a win-win deal.
Graham says, “I hope he will explain the need for the barriers and his willingness to make a deal but also tell us as a body and a nation, ‘If I can’t get a deal then I will do it by myself.’”
Some Republicans have expressed concerns about an emergency declaration saying it could set a bad precedent for future administration but Senator Graham isn’t worried about that. He says that president Trump using an emergency declaration to direct troops to build a barrier is no different than past administrations that have used troops at the border.
Sen. Graham says, “To me this is in the power of every Commander-in-Chief. If Obama could send troops, Bush 43 could send troops and Trump can send troops to help secure a broken border, why can’t the troops perform a function once they get there like erecting a barrier? I believe they can.”
He added, “Drugs, crime and all kinds of things are going across the border. I’ll be really disappointed if my senate colleagues don’t understand the president has the right to do this and has the responsibility to do this.”
Sen. Graham reaffirmed his belief that a legislative deal would be the best path saying, “If I were him I would use between now and the 15th to try to get a deal.”
As for whether another shutdown is on the horizon, Sen. Graham says he doesn’t think that will happen. He says he’s told the President that a shutdown does not enhance the cause of border security and he believes most American agree on the need for a barrier along the border.
Sen Graham says, “Independents and Republicans realize we need barriers so the best way to do this, if we can’t get a deal with Congress, is for the President to take money that’s already appropriated for national security and apply it to a border barrier. I’m hopeful we can do that without shutting down he government.”
President Trump is scheduled to deliver his second State of the Union Address to a joint session of Congress Tuesday at 9:00 p.m.
