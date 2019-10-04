(FOX Carolina) -- Republican Senator Lindsey Graham released a statement to media to continue a push to force the U.S. House of Representatives to vote on an impeachment inquiry of President Trump.
In October 1998, then-Congressman Graham voted in support of an impeachment inquiry into President Bill Clinton.
The motion passed 258-176 with 31 Democrats joining Republicans in support of the bipartisan measure.
Senator Graham's statement can be found below:
“Democratic House members cannot be allowed to hide behind Speaker Nancy Pelosi when it comes to an impeachment inquiry of President Trump.
“They should – and must – vote to open an inquiry of impeachment so their constituents, country, and history can evaluate their actions.
“We need a ‘John Hancock Moment’ from House Democrats before moving forward on impeachment. It is past time for House Democrats to put their names on the line as supporting or opposing an impeachment inquiry.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.