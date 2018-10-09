WASHINGTON, DC (FOX Carolina) - U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R, SC) issued a statement Tuesday after President Trump and UN Ambassador Nikki Haley announced Haley would be leaving office.
Haley said after serving six years as governor in South Carolina, where she dealt with hurricanes, flooding, the Charleston church shooting, and the Townville school shooting, and two years of dealing with Russia, Iran, and others as UN Ambassador, she was ready for some time off.
Graham released this statement about Haley and her service to South Carolina and the White House:
“Ambassador Haley has done an outstanding job as United States Ambassador to the United Nations and showed a level of effectiveness rarely seen by someone in this position.
“She is a clear, concise voice for American leadership, American values, and has been a true agent of reform when it came to the United Nations.
“I know all South Carolinians are proud of the service she rendered to our nation and the Trump Administration.
“Nikki Haley has a very bright future and will be a key player in both the future of the Republican Party and our nation as a whole for years to come.”
READ MORE: UN Ambassador Nikki Haley resigns
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.