SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) Spartanburg Downtown Memorial Airport has taken on the appearance of a small city with hundreds of first responders stationed there as they wait to receive their mission assignments following Florence.
US Senator Lindsay Graham stopped by for a quick tour during which he shook a lot of EMTs’ hands, called them “heroes” and thanked them for responding to the call.
Senator Graham said, “God bless them. They’ve left their families to come help our families and these are true heroes. They’re the first responders and they’re the best of the best and we’re glad to have them. I told them I hope they never have to leave. I hope they don’t do anything and they enjoy themselves and get home safe but I’m afraid they’ll go into action pretty soon.”
When asked whether President Trump might visit flood-ravaged areas in the Carolinas, Senator Graham indicated that is a possibility.
500 EMS workers and first responders have been stationed at the airport in downtown Spartanburg since Wednesday last week with 200 ground ambulances and 14 medical helicopters.
The workers represent 40 states as part of FEMA’s national relief effort that's underway.
MORE NEWS: Remnants of Florence moving farther away from Carolinas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.