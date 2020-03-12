WASHINGTON, DC (FOX Carolina) - A spokesman for US Sen. Lindsey Graham said the senator was self-quarantining on Thursday as a precaution after a person who attended an event with Graham and President Trump tested positive.
Graham's office released this statement:
“Senator Graham was at Mar-a-Lago last weekend. He has no recollection of direct contact with the President of Brazil, who is awaiting results of a coronavirus test, or his spokesman who tested positive.
“However, in an abundance of caution and upon the advice of his doctor, Senator Graham has decided to self-quarantine awaiting the results of a coronavirus test.
“This is a precautionary measure. He will continue to work from home.”
