 Amanda Shaw

WASHINGTON, DC (FOX Carolina) - A spokesman for US Sen. Lindsey Graham said the senator was self-quarantining on Thursday as a precaution after a person who attended an event with Graham and President Trump tested positive.

Graham's office released this statement:

“Senator Graham was at Mar-a-Lago last weekend.  He has no recollection of direct contact with the President of Brazil, who is awaiting results of a coronavirus test, or his spokesman who tested positive.

“However, in an abundance of caution and upon the advice of his doctor, Senator Graham has decided to self-quarantine awaiting the results of a coronavirus test. 

“This is a precautionary measure.  He will continue to work from home.”

