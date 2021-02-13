Trump supporters confront and scream at Sen. Lindsey Graham

Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, seen here at a hearing on September 30, 2020 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, was confronted and screamed at by Trump supporters at Reagan National Airport.

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Saturday, Senator Lindsey Graham took to Twitter to respond on the Senate's vote to call witnesses in the impeachment trial.

Sen. Graham tweeted the following:

It is my firm belief that the House Managers are trying to investigate the case AFTER it was brought to the Senate.  It is better for the country to go to a final vote.

However, if the body wants witnesses, I am going to insist we have multiple witnesses. 

We can start with Speaker Pelosi to answer the question as to whether or not there was credible evidence of pre-planned violence before President Trump spoke?

Whether Speaker Pelosi, due to optics, refused requests by the Capitol Hill Police for additional resources like the National Guard?

Her testimony is incredibly relevant to the incitement charge.

Day 5 of the impeachment trial is set to resume at 12:30 p.m.

