WASHINGTON (FOX Carolina) - Democratic senator Chuck Schumer is calling for a federal investigation into popular mobile app FaceApp, citing fears the program could compromise user information.
Schumer tweeted out a copy of the memo he sent to FBI director Christopher Wray and FTC chairman Joseph Simons on Wednesday, saying FaceApp can use a person's data without their consent. He also notes in his tweet FaceApp's corporate owner is located in Russia.
BIG: Share if you used #FaceApp:The @FBI & @FTC must look into the national security & privacy risks nowBecause millions of Americans have used itIt’s owned by a Russia-based companyAnd users are required to provide full, irrevocable access to their personal photos & data pic.twitter.com/cejLLwBQcr— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) July 18, 2019
"It would be deeply troubling if the sensitive personal information of U.S. citizens was provided to a hostile foreign power actively engaged in cyber hostilities against the United States," part of Schumer's memo reads.
While FaceApp was first released in 2017, it recently became part of a viral social media challenge involving its aging filter. This particular filter digitally ages a person's face and produces an image of it. FaceApp also has similar filters allowing users to see what they would look like as the opposite gender.
