WASHINGTON (FOX Carolina) - Democratic senator Chuck Schumer is calling for a federal investigation into popular mobile app FaceApp, citing fears the program could compromise user information.

Schumer tweeted out a copy of the memo he sent to FBI director Christopher Wray and FTC chairman Joseph Simons on Wednesday, saying FaceApp can use a person's data without their consent. He also notes in his tweet FaceApp's corporate owner is located in Russia.

"It would be deeply troubling if the sensitive personal information of U.S. citizens was provided to a hostile foreign power actively engaged in cyber hostilities against the United States," part of Schumer's memo reads.

While FaceApp was first released in 2017, it recently became part of a viral social media challenge involving its aging filter. This particular filter digitally ages a person's face and produces an image of it. FaceApp also has similar filters allowing users to see what they would look like as the opposite gender.

