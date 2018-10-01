South Carolina Senator Tim Scott and Representative Jeff Duncan issued statements supporting President Donald Trump’s new trade deal with Canada and Mexico on Monday.
Mr. Trump announced details of the revamped North American trade deal Monday morning and vowed to sign it by late November.
The president said the new deal, called USMCA, will replace the 24-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement, or NAFTA, which Trump said has cost America countless manufacturing jobs.
The deal must be ratified by Congress, which President Trump said may be a hurdle.
South Carolina Republicans Scott and Duncan offered their support for the president’s new deal.
Below is Rep. Duncan’s statement:
“President Trump successfully negotiated a new trade deal with both Mexico and Canada. The deal eliminates Canada's protectionist dairy tariffs, requires wage increases for Mexican autoworkers to prevent American jobs from being sent across the border, and includes a host of other updates and reforms that will benefit the United States. This is a huge win for the American worker – another promise made and another promise kept. I applaud President Trump and his team for keeping America first, and I look forward to reviewing the final language.”
Sen. Scott’s statement is below”
“As I’ve said in the past, it is important for us to allow the President to have the flexibility and authority to negotiate better trade deals with our allies.
I applaud President Trump, Ambassador Lighthizer, Prime Minister Trudeau, President Peña Nieto, and President-elect López Obrador for taking the necessary steps to take on the status quo and work towards a better deal. Now that the full text is available for review, I look forward to closely examining the USMCA and ensuring that South Carolina’s workers, small businesses, farmers, industries, and auto manufacturers are given the opportunities to succeed under this new agreement.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.