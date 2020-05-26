RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina) Live music venues have been unable to host events for weeks now, due to the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing guidelines.
In an effort to bring some relief to the venues during their temporary closures, several lawmakers have requested they be among those who receive funding to help their businesses remain stable until they are able to reopen to fans and musicians once more.
North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis (R) is among 41 members of the Senate who have written a letter to Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer asking for live music venues to be included in the upcoming coronavirus relief legislation.
“Live event venues were among the first to close as COVID-19 spread across the country, and they are likely to be among the last to reopen. Concerts and live events may not be possible until a vaccine is readily available to the public, which could be many months away, if not longer,” the Senators wrote.
The senators argue that venues, artists and local communities will face an unprecedented crisis without the assistance targeted to their particular situation.
"We support providing government funding, tax relief measures, and assistance to manage mortgage, rent, and other debt burdens for mom and pop venues across the country," they wrote.
With the inclusion of live music venues in the relief legislation, the senators believe they can help keep the industry alive.
“We can provide a vital lifeline for these iconic venues that are so central to the social, cultural, and economic fabric of so many of our communities. This industry is not going to make it without our help,” the Senators said.
Read the full letter to the Senate here.
MORE NEWS:
Six Flags announces new technology, health & safety protocols for when their parks are allowed to reopen
Clemson football, men's & women's basketball student-athletes can return to voluntary activity on June 8
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.