(FOX Carolina) – US Senator Thom Tillis discussed the coronavirus during a telephone town hall on Tuesday.
Tillis said North Carolina had seen seven straight days of triple-digit increases in confirmed coronavirus cases, with more than 1,400 overall in the state.
He cautioned that the spike in cases does not necessarily mean more spread in the state, but rather that more testing is being done.
However, Tillis said the U.S. is still on the “left side of the curve,” and the only way to flatten the curve is to follow state guidelines on social distancing and the other precautions, including a stay-home order, that Gov. Roy Cooper has issued.
Tillis said, if everyone does their part, it may take four to six weeks to fully flatten the curve.
