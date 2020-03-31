Coronavirus death rate is lower than previously reported, study says, but it's still deadlier than seasonal flu

This transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19 isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The research, published in the medical journal The Lancet Infectious Diseases, estimated that about 0.66% of those infected with the virus will die.

 NIAID-RML

(FOX Carolina) – US Senator Thom Tillis discussed the coronavirus during a telephone town hall on Tuesday.

Tillis said North Carolina had seen seven straight days of triple-digit increases in confirmed coronavirus cases, with more than 1,400 overall in the state.

He cautioned that the spike in cases does not necessarily mean more spread in the state, but rather that more testing is being done.

However, Tillis said the U.S. is still on the “left side of the curve,” and the only way to flatten the curve is to follow state guidelines on social distancing and the other precautions, including a stay-home order, that Gov. Roy Cooper has issued.

Tillis said, if everyone does their part, it may take four to six weeks to fully flatten the curve.

MORE NEWS - Buncombe Co.Courthouse is secure, no longer an active threat, deputies say

Copyright 2020 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.