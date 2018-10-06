WASHINGTON, D.C. (FOX Carolina)- Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) has released a statement following the confirmation of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court of the United States.
Read his full statement below:
“One of the greatest honors of my life is being able to serve the people of South Carolina in the United States Senate. Today, once again, history called on the Senate to fulfill the duties given to us by the Constitution—to advise and consent on a Supreme Court nomination. I proudly voted to confirm Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the highest court in the land and look forward to seeing him sworn in as the court’s ninth justice.
Nothing from the FBI report I read myself corroborates any of the allegations laid out against Judge Kavanaugh. I have full faith and expectation that Judge Kavanaugh will continue his sterling thirteen-year judicial record of integrity, impartiality, fairness, a devotion to the rule of law, and honoring the founding father’s original constitutional intent.
Congratulations, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.