WASHINGTON, DC (AP) - The Senate has voted to confirm Miguel Cardona as education secretary, clearing his way to lead President Joe Biden's effort to reopen the nation's schools amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He takes charge of the Education Department amid rising tension between Americans who believe students can safely return to the classroom now, and others who say the risks are still too great.

Although his position carries limited authority to force schools to reopen, Cardona will be asked to play a central role in achieving Biden's goal to have a majority of elementary schools open five days a week within his first 100 days.

