WASHINGTON (AP) — Despite a Democratic boycott, Republicans are powering ahead to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court by Election Day.
The Senate Judiciary Committee set to vote Thursday to recommend President Donald Trump’s nominee to the full Senate.
Democrats are planning to boycott the session, but they don't have the votes to stop Barrett's ascent.
Never before has the Senate confirmed a Supreme Court pick so close to a presidential election.
The Senate is planning a rare weekend session to push Barrett’s nomination forward.
Final confirmation by the Senate is expected Monday.
