COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday, the South Carolina senate unanimously passed a bill that will move teachers up to the Phase 1A vaccine group.
The bill passed 42-0 and will now move to the House.
If signed into law, teachers would be required vaccinated within 30 days of the bill becoming a law.
The senate also added day care worked to the bill.
