COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Senate has unanimously confirmed Peter McCoy Jr. as the U.S. Attorney for the District of South Carolina.
McCoy Jr. was appointed by the Attorney General in March, and was confirmed this week by the Senate. On that day, he was sworn in to serve in an interim capacity. He is now responsible for prosecuting federal crimes committed in the district. This includes firearms cases, gang violence, human trafficking, white-collar crime, securities fraud, public corruption, terrorism, and civil rights violations. He also will defend the U.S. in civil cases and collect debts owed to the U.S.
“I could not be more proud to be confirmed as U.S. Attorney for the District of South Carolina,” he said in a statement. “Since the Attorney General appointed me in late March, I have watched the remarkable people of this office work through unprecedented times to continue the important work of this office: keeping the people of South Carolina safe. Having the opportunity to lead this office is among the greatest honors of my professional career. I also look forward to my continued work with our federal, state, and local partners, who continue to do amazing work throughout the state. I am thankful to the President for my nomination, the Attorney General for his support of my prior appointment, to Senators Graham and Scott for their recommendation and endorsement, and to my family for their unwavering support.”
McCoy is a Charleston resident and graduate of Hampden-Sydnet College and Regent Univeristy Law School. He spent more than five years as a criminal prosecutor in the Ninth Circuit Solicitor's Office, was a legislator in the state House of Representatives where he sponsored legislation for mandatory minimum sentences and mandatory reporting of child sexual abuse; and most recently was a partner at the McCoy and Stokes Law Firm.
