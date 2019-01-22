Greenville, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The longest government shutdown in U.S. history is stretching into a fifth week but South Carolina Senator Lindsay Graham says he sees an end in sight.
Senator Graham says he’s been talking behind the scenes with Democrats, including Illinois Senator Dick Durbin.
He says a deal to end the partial U.S. government shutdown could be reached in days if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi would agree to indicate to Present Trump that anything that passes the senate in a bi-partisan fashion would be taken up by the House.
“If she agrees to that, I’d have urge Trump to sign a continuing resolution opening the government with the understanding the Senate would take up his proposal to be amended and we could fix this in a couple of days,” says Senator Graham.
He also told reporters he’d also like to pass legislation that would prevent future shutdowns like this one.
Senator Graham issued a message to furloughed federal employees saying, “Some of us are trying to end this madness and you’ll get reimbursed. It’s hard to reimburse you for inconvenience and problems you’ve endured in the shutdown but you’ll get paid.” He went on to say, “The federal workforce is a lot of good men and women whose lives are disrupted. We can do better and should do better
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.