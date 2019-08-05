SOUTH CAROLINA (FOX Carolina) -- Republican South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham released a statement on August 5 in response to the recent mass shootings and President Trump's remarks following the 48 hour tragedy.
“I appreciate President Trump’s strong statement rejecting hate and white supremacist ideology, urging us all to reject a culture of violence, as well as a call to action on multiple fronts.
“I have reached an agreement with Senator Blumenthal to create a federal grant program to assist and encourage states to adopt ‘Red Flag’ Protection Order laws to timely intervene in situations where there is an imminent threat of violence.
“These grants will be given to law enforcement so they can hire and consult with mental health professionals to better determine which cases need to be acted upon. This grant program also requires robust due process and judicial review. It does allow for quick action.
“I spoke with the President this morning about this proposal and he seems very supportive.
“Many of these shootings involved individuals who showed signs of violent behavior that are either ignored or not followed up. State Red Flag laws will provide the tools for law enforcement to do something about many of these situations before it’s too late.
“I will introduce this legislation in the very near future with Senator Blumenthal and hope that my Republican and Democratic colleagues will join us to finally move forward in the effort to keep guns out of the hands of dangerous people.”
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham stated via press release.
Senator Graham is also expected to speak at the Upstate's 2nd Annual Washington Night hosted by the Laurens County Republican Party. It is unclear if he will mention red flag gun control.
Stay with FOX Carolina as we keep you covered.
MORE NEWS
President Trump floats linking gun control with immigration reform
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.