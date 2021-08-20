Michael Williams sits for an interview in his South Side Chicago home Tuesday, July 27, 2021. After prosecutors used ShotSpotter evidence to build their case against Williams, who spent 11 months behind bars before being released, he said, “I kept trying to figure out, how can they get away with using the technology like that against me?” he asked. "That's not fair." Williams was released after nearly a year because of insufficient evidence. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)