OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Oconee County and the City of Seneca are urging people to avoid S. Oak Street between 5th Street and Daniel Avenue and surrounding areas while disaster recovery efforts are underway due to last week's storm system.
Debris sites are available during daylight hours off Lancaster Drive in Seneca. Citizens who bring debris are asked to separate timber and brush debris from construction and housing debris.
Donations are being accepted at the Shaver Complex, along W. South 4th Street in Seneca.
Feeding sites run by volunteers are at the following locations:
- Oconee Community Theater along Utica Street, Seneca
- Shaver Complex along W South 4th Street, Seneca
Shower and laundry services are available at the following:
- Shaver Complex along W South 4th Street, Seneca (Laundry)
- Seneca Rescue Squad along Goddard Avenue, Seneca (Laundry)
- Tiger Wash along East Main Street (Laundry)
- YMCA along Memorial Drive, Seneca (Shower)
