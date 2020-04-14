SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Lake Keowee Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealership posted on Facebook that they will be closed indefinitely after the dealership was damaged in Monday's tornado.
Customers can still reach the dealership by calling (864) 404-7397 in the meantime.
On Tuesday, the dealership posted this update:
We personally want to thank everyone for there prayers and concern. While there was very minimal damage to vehicles at the dealership. There was a great deal of damage to the building. We will keep you updated and again want to thank you. We would like to thank Marsh Bell and team for working diligently to get us back up and going. Oh and did I mention they are the contractors that are building the all new Lake Keowee Ford !
