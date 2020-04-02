Seneca, SC (FOX Carolina) - The franchise owner of the Chick-Fil-A restaurants in Clemson and Seneca shared some good news on their Facebook page Thursday.
Following a temporary closure of the Seneca restaurant, owner Herb Tyler says the team member who was tested for COVID-19 had their test come back negative!
Tyler says the employee is "on the mend and in great spirits and the Seneca team has been cleared to return to work."
His full statement read as follows:
Seneca Community,
I have truly great news to share!
As you know, we temporarily closed our restaurant last week in an abundance of caution and members of our staff have been self-quarantining. I’m so pleased to share that the Team Member’s test for COVID-19 came back Negative. They are on the mend and in great spirits and the Seneca team has been cleared to return to work.
I appreciate your patience during our closure and the support you’ve shown my team and I as we navigate this challenging time.
We look forward to serving you soon at Chick-fil-A Seneca.
Take Care,
Herb Tyler
Franchise Operator at Chick-fil-A Seneca and Clemson
Previously: Seneca Chick-Fil-A reopens Thursday after deep cleaning; Clemson location remains closed
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.