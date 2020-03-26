CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – The franchise owner of the Chick-Fil-A restaurants in Clemson and Seneca announced that the Seneca location will reopen for drive-thru service on Thursday.
The restaurant will reopen at 10:30 a.m.
Franchise owner Herb Tyler released this statement about the reopening:
“We are ready and excited to welcome guests back to the Seneca Chick-fil-A restaurant on Thursday, March 26th. During the temporary closure, we conducted a third-party disinfecting and deep cleaning of the restaurant. Our Team Member who was experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19, and those in close contact with the affected individual are currently self-quarantining according to CDC guidelines. Any Team Members who may have been exposed to the symptomatic Team Member will only return to work after meeting all clearance criteria outlined by the CDC. To ensure the safety of our guests and our team we are continuously monitoring the health of our Team Members and have taken robust precautions to provide a safe dining experience. We look forward to serving the community.”
Both the Seneca and Clemson locations were temporarily closed after an employee was diagnosed with coronavirus COVID-19.
Herb Tyler posted this statement on Facebook Sunday night about the closure:
Clemson & Seneca Community –
The health and well-being of all of our guests and Team Members is of utmost importance, which is why I wanted to provide an update on a recent situation.
Out of an abundance of caution, I have decided to temporarily close our restaurants in Clemson & Seneca after learning someone on our team had a presumed positive diagnosis of COVID-19 (coronavirus). We are disinfecting and conducting a deep cleaning of the restaurant in accordance with public health guidelines.
A re-opening date will be determined following clearance from local health authorities.
Thank you for understanding, and we hope to serve you soon!
Herb Tyler
Franchise Operator of Chick-fil-A Clemson and Seneca
A reopen date for the Clemson location has not yet been announced. Tyler said operations will resume there once that restaurant can be fully staffed.
