SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Area churches in Seneca are coming together to bring joy through music again with a free concert this month.
Wayne Morton with the National Day of Prayer Task Force says the next concert is slated for May 30 at 6 p.m., once again at Norton-Thompson Park. Donations can be made to the Seneca Tornado Relief Fund during the concert, aimed at helping the 154 families left homeless after the EF-3 tornado in April. That tornado also dealt more than $250 million in damages.
Headlining the concert are the Jeff and Sheri Easter & Family Band. The Chattooga Ridge Bluegrass Band from Mountain Rest will also perform, along with The Chordsmen Quartet, Keith Plott, and Tony Edwards. Seneca mayor Dan Alexander will kick things off with an invocation.
Attendees will be able to bring lawn chairs and blankets to the park and will be able to sit in groups of 10 people or less.
