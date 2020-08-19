SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The City of Seneca announced Wednesday that all city buildings are temporarily closed to the public after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
The buildings will be deep cleaned and will reopen on August 24.
No other details were immediately available.
