OCONEE CO., S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) Just before 6 a.m. Monday, Oconee County Fire crews responded to a blaze off Shady Lane.
It was a house many of the firefighters knew according to Fire Chief, Charlie King.
“It’s a mother and son,” said Chief King, “Who are active volunteers in one of our stations. "
The home belonged to Nicole and Jordan Yemothy. The mother and son have been volunteer firefighters at Corinth-Shiloh department for more than a year.
"Certainly raises a couple hairs on the back of your neck knowing it's someone you know you're responding to,” said Chief King.
The Yemothys were able to get Nicole's parents out safely. Unfortunately, their four dogs were lost in the fire.
Red cross is assisting the family with temporary supplies and a place to stay.
The staff at Gettys Middle School, where Nicole works as a teacher, has set up a GoFundMe. Those wishing to help the Yemothys can do so here.
"She's one of our own,” said Principal Mike Cory. “Teachers give a lot inside the classroom and outside the classroom."
The Corinth-Shiloh department is also helping to collect donations for the family.They’re asking for the following:
- Men’s and women’s pants size 32 and 12
- men’s and women’s shirts- both size large
- As well as gift cards and water
"When people have a time of need,” said Cory, “It's our duty to share."
MORE NEWS: Man killed after building fire in Pickens County identified; woman hospitalized with burns to hands
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.