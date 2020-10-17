OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Seneca Fire Department says a hunter had to be flown to a Greenville hospital after falling out of a deer stand Friday.
FOX Carolina got multiple tips about the incident along S. Radio Station Road, with confirmation of an active scene from Oconee County fire officials just before 6 p.m. Later in the evening, SFD shared photos of the helicopter taking off from the scene to their Facebook page.
The department said the hunter was found with significant injuries and had to be extricated from the woods before being airlifted.
SFD also discussed a fire they fought at an abandoned home. The same post says the fire broke out in the Utica area, next door to another home that had burned down months ago. Anyone with information on this fire should call SFD or the Oconee County Fire Department.
