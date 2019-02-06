Train vs car collision in Seneca

A train hit a car on railroad tracks outside of Seneca Wednesday evening, but nobody was hurt. (FOX Carolina/ February 6, 2019)

SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Seneca firefighters say nobody was hurt during a collision between a train and a car Wednesday evening.

Tipsters first alerted FOX Carolina to the scene near SC 130/Rochester Highway and Anderson Road before 7:30 p.m., and a call to Seneca FD confirmed that they were working the scene.

According to firefighters, nobody was in the car at the time of the collision, and no injuries were reported otherwise.

The circumstances surrounding the scene remain under investigation.

Copyright 2019 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Producer

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.