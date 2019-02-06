SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Seneca firefighters say nobody was hurt during a collision between a train and a car Wednesday evening.
Tipsters first alerted FOX Carolina to the scene near SC 130/Rochester Highway and Anderson Road before 7:30 p.m., and a call to Seneca FD confirmed that they were working the scene.
According to firefighters, nobody was in the car at the time of the collision, and no injuries were reported otherwise.
The circumstances surrounding the scene remain under investigation.
