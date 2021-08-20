SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Seneca Fire Department says that residents don't need to worry if they see a flame coming from a tanker at 1097 By-pass 123.
The Seneca Fire Department addressed the fire via Facebook on Friday.
Deputies from the Oconee County Sheriff's Office says that two tanks at Amerigas have residual gas in them. Crews are preparing to transport the tanks but they have to burn off the residual gas fire. The visible fire is part of this process. Crews plan to stop around 8:00 p.m. tonight and restart the process tomorrow morning.
