Seneca, SC (FOX Carolina) - Firefighters with the City of Seneca Fire Department responded to an explosion and vehicle fire Sunday morning at the city's motor pool on South Depot Street.
Firefighters say around 4:55 a.m. three fire engines were dispatched and arrived on scene to discover the fire involved three city garbage trucks with two more in danger.
Crews worked quickly utilizing all three trucks to extinguish the fire. We're told there was no additional damage and no injuries reported.
SLED was called in to assist the Seneca Police with the investigation due to the fire occurring on city property.
Firefighters say the cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.
We'll update as we learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.