Seneca, SC (FOX Carolina) - Firefighters in Seneca were called to a townhome twice in six hours for two separate fires.
According to Seneca Fire Chief Richie Caudill, the first fire happened around 8:45 p.m. Sunday evening along Foxfire Drive. Chief Caudill tells us that fire happened in a small basement where some remodeling was taking place.
We're told the initial fire was small and involved a carpet and bathroom door.
There were no injuries from that fire and the person living in the home moved to a hotel for the remainder of the night.
Around 2:45 a.m., firefighters were again called to the townhome, this time for a major fire where the townhome was engulfed in flames.
Firefighters tell us the damage was mainly contained to the one townhome. Chief Caudill says firewalls in place saved neighboring units from major damage, however some minor smoke damage is present.
Firefighters are working to determine the cause of the second fire. We're told no one was hurt during either incident.
We'll update as we learn more.
More news: Beautiful Week Ahead
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.