SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) Seneca Light & Water says they've restored about 3,500 services that were affected by the EF-3 tornado that ripped through the area on April 13.
Officials say more than 5,000 services were impacted by the devastating storm. Five circuits were affected, while four were completely destroyed.
As of Saturday, April 18, nearly 1,500 meters remained out of service. Officials say 170 linemen are working hard to rebuild the primary distribution system.
Crews are also working to rebuild the primary circuits along 6th Street, Holland Avenue, Utica Area, Dalton Road, Adams Subdivision throughout the system.
Connections will be re-established once all primary circuits are rebuilt. Seneca Light & Water says they expect to have 95% of the primary circuits re-established by April 24.
"Everyone with your utility company and all contractors are working very hard to reestablish your electric service," the company said. "Seneca Light & Water would like to express a sincere thank you for their customers’ patience as electric distribution is being rebuilt from the ground up."
