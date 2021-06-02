WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Oconee County Sheriff's Office confirmed that deputies arrested a Seneca man on multiple charges on Tuesday evening, including Trafficking Methamphetamine.
At around 11:51 Tuesday night, deputies with OCSO saw a suspect walking near Gammell St. and Jameson Avenue and observed that he was holding something in his waistband. When deputies called out to the suspect, he began to flee from them on foot towards Sirrine St., according to the sheriff's office.
Deputies say that they we eventually able to take the suspect into custody near Sirrine St. The suspect was found to be in possession of a gun as well as a bag that contained methamphetamine, OCSO confirms.
The sheriff's office says that 49-year-old Eddie McJunkins is charged with Unlawful Carry of a Pistol and Possession of a Weapon during Commission of a violent as well as Trafficking Methamphetamine.
McJunkins is currently in custody at the Oconee County Detention Center while he awaits a bond hearing, according to OCSO.
