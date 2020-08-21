Seneca, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Coroner's Office says a man has died following a fire at his home early Friday morning.
According to coroner Karl Addis, 70-year-old Wayne Roger Glenn, died at his home on Pleasant Drive from suspected smoke inhalation.
Addis says the fire was reported around 1:40 a.m.
Both the Seneca Fire Department and Seneca Police responded to the scene.
The coroner's office is continuing to investigate with the assistance of Oconee County Fire and a SLED fire investigator.
