OCONEE. SC (FOX Carolina) Deputies from the Oconee County Sheriff's office announced on Friday that a Seneca man was arrested on 12 counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor, third degree.
Deputies say the suspect, 29-year-old Dillon James Abronski, has addresses listed in both Seneca and Paulsborough, NJ, but was arrested in Oconee County.
Abronski was also charged with Unlawful Neglect of a Child by the Seneca Police Department.
An investigator from the Sheriff's office received a report from the Seneca Police Department in January alleging sexual abuse had occurred in Oconee County. Following further investigation, they said the investigator determined that inappropriate touching occurred between Abronski and an underage victim.
Abronski is currently in custody at the Oconee County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.
